Another three Niagara residents hospitalized for COVID over last 24 hrs, bringing total to 26

For the third day in a row, Niagara is reporting three additional residents have been hospitalized to treat COVID-19.

There are now 26 residents being cared for in hospital, however 31 patients in total have tested positive.

Three patients are being treated in the ICU.

Of the 26 patients being treated primarily for COVID, 20 are vaccinated, one is partially, and five are not vaccinated.

All patients are over the age of 41.

Niagara's acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji tells CKTB he is very concerned with rising hospitalizations.

In just one week, Niagara Health is reporting a 109% increase in patients hospitalized and being treated primarily for COVID-19.

Niagara is also seeing a 120% increase in the number of outbreaks in the past week alone.

"Unfortunately, we are seeing many signs that COVID-19 is on the rise and causing more harm right now. While the province may be removing mandates, the pandemic is not over, and there is more need than ever for us to voluntarily practice precautions in the absence of provincial rules."

He is encouraging residents to get their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, if they have not already done so.

"A third dose provides very good protection against infection and makes sure you won’t suffer long COVID symptoms or be severely ill."

Dr. Hirji is asking residents to keep wearing masks in indoor public spaces and when in crowded outdoor spaces.

"Masks will protect us, but more importantly, they will protect everyone in our community especially those more vulnerable. This is something we all can do to keep our community safe."

He is also reminding residents to stay home when they are sick and use rapid tests to check to see if you have the virus.

"Use rapid tests that are freely available from grocery stores and pharmacies if you have been around someone who became sick or got COVID-19. Rapid tests let you check over several days if you get COVID-19 or if anyone in your household got it."

Lastly, he says if it's possible you can void crowded places and spend more time doing outdoor activities than indoor activities.