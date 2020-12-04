Another tourism announcement in Niagara today
The provincial tourism and culture minister has another announcement in Niagara today.
Minister Lisa MacLeod will be joined by Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff, Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati, and Niagara Parks CEO David Adames for an announcement this morning at the Floral Showcase in Niagara Falls.
Yesterday MacLeod announced nearly $4.4 million to support tourism in the province, including $64,000 for Bench Brewing's Bench Winterfest in Beamsville.