Another U-S vaccine showing promising results

According to early data released this morning, another vaccine for COVID-19 is showing promising results.

CNN reporting the Moderna vaccine is 94.5% effective against coronavirus, making it the second vaccine in the United States to have a stunningly high success rate.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US's top infectious disease doctor called the results exciting.

Last week, Pfizer announced that early data show its vaccine is more than 90% effective against the virus.

While the two vaccines appear to have very similar safety and efficacy profiles, Moderna's vaccine has a significant practical advantage over Pfizer's.

Pfizer's vaccine has to be kept at minus 75 degrees Celsius. No other vaccine in the US needs to be kept that cold, and doctors' offices and pharmacies do not have freezers that go that low.

Moderna's vaccine can be kept at minus 20 degrees Celsius. Other vaccines, such as the one against chickenpox, need to be kept at that temperature.