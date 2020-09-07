Another video shows packed Clifton Hill Labour Day Weekend

Another video has emerged online showing massive crowds appearing to ignore physical distancing guidelines on Clifton Hill in Niagara Falls.

In this latest one, the videographer confirms the camera angles haven't been altered and no special effects were added and that it was filmed on an iphone this past Saturday.

The videographer also confirms they came across no one with hand santizer or ambassadors encouraging physical distancing.

Following the first video that was done entitled "SHUT DOWN Niagara Falls" emerged in July, Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati held a news conference to promote an ambassador program that would see people in brightly coloured shirts offer hand sanitizer, encourage physical distancing and sell masks for $1.

This latest video shared by Amusement Insiders is asking people to support and sign their petition calling for Canada's Wonderland to be reopened and for the Ford Government to offer support to other places like the CNE to be allowed to open for Winterfest and other fall events.

