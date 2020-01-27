Another week of rotating teacher's strikes
Public elementary teachers across the province will continue with rotating strikes this week.
The Elementary Teachers Federation says it's an effort to turn up the pressure on the Ford government to return to the bargaining table.
Students will be off today in Simcoe and Waterloo.
On Friday, the one day strike moves to Hamilton.
-
Women in STEM Field/STEM Event Coming Up
Matt Holmes Speaks with Director of Operations Innovate Niagara N'ora Kalb regarding Women in STEM Event/women in STEM fields general chat
-
Coronavirus World Wide Panic/Containment
Matt Holmes Speaks with Professor University of Toronto's Dalla Lana School of Public Health/Director of the Infectious Diseases Epidemiology Research Unit at Mount Sinai Hospital Dr. Allison McGeer regarding coronavirus and world wide panic
-
GM Property in St. Catharines Motion at Council
Matt Holmes Speaks with St. Catharines City Councillor Karrie Porter regarding the GM property on Ontario Street in St. Catharines