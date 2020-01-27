iHeartRadio
Another week of rotating teacher's strikes

Public elementary teachers across the province will continue with rotating strikes this week.

The Elementary Teachers Federation says it's an effort to turn up the pressure on the Ford government to return to the bargaining table.

Students will be off today in Simcoe and Waterloo.

On Friday, the one day strike moves to Hamilton.

