You can help spread awareness around bullying on Wednesday, February 26th by wearing a pink shirt.

The theme for this year's campaign is "Lift each other up".

Locally, we'll see pink-shirted Pathstone staff and students at St. Ann Elementary in St. Catharines and Blessed Trinity Secondary in Grimsby promoting kindness by handing out stickers with slogans like "Be a Buddy, Not Bully" and "Bully Free Zone".

Kim Rossi, Director of Philanthropy & PR with Pathstone Mental Health says "This sticker campaign serves as a compliment to our Wellness Wall program in play at all Niagara Catholic Schools, in which the theme this month is focused on bullying."

"While we are promoting the stickers on Pink Shirt Day, the messages they carry should be practised all year round."

The campaign began in Nova Scotia in 2007, when two students took a stand against homophobic bullying and distributed pink shirts to their classmates.

