Anti-carbon tax sticker law unconstitutional
An Ontario court has struck down a law forcing gas stations to display anti-carbon tax stickers on the grounds that it's unconstitutional.
Superior Court Justice Edward Morgan says the government can't force private retailers to ``stick it to'' another government or party.
The court challenge was spearheaded by the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, who alleged the law violated free speech provisions.
The stickers show the federal carbon tax adding 4.4 cents per litre to the price of gas now, rising to 11 cents a litre in 2022.
Morgan says in the decision that the message was ``blatantly advantage-seeking by a political party and a misuse of a governing party's legislative power.''
Energy Minister Greg Rickford says he respects the court decision, ``but our government will always stand up for the people of Ontario when it comes to matters that make everyday life more expensive for hardworking families.''
