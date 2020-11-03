Anti mask movement blamed for large Halloween party

Toronto’s mayor says he hopes “the days of warning are over” after officers broke up a large Halloween party over the weekend allegedly organized by anti-maskers.

Speaking at a news conference yesterday afternoon, the head of emergency management Matthew Pegg confirmed that officers were called to a Halloween gathering in which 60 to 70 people were in attendance.

Police said that an investigation into the gathering led them to believe it was organized by anti-maskers.

Pegg adding “It is my understanding that charges were laid against one of the organizers of this event and that this matter remains under investigation.”