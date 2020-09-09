Anti mask protest set for Niagara Regional HQ

A group calling itself Hugs Over Masks letting us know there will be protests outside regional headquarters tomorrow at noon and again Saturday, opposing the region's mandatory mask bylaw and the state of emergency.

The group's co-founder Cullen MacDonald says they want to let the region know there are people " deeply unhappy with these draconian, unscientific, and completely unnecessary mandates."

MacDonald adds "the demonstration is ahead of the Sept 17th regional council meeting where it is expected under media and political pressure that the council will renew the mask bylaw, which expires Sept 30."