Anti-masker charged after allegedly breaking quarantine to attend rally

A couple alleged to have attended an anti-mask rally in Toronto last weekend after returning from a trip abroad have been charged with failing to comply with quarantine rules.

Toronto police say 37-year-old Christopher Saccoccia and his 34-year-old wife Jennifer were required to self isolate for 14 days after flying back home on September 20th.

But police say Christopher Saccoccia was ticketed for failing to quarantine after he was seen in the Yonge-Dundas area six days later.

He and his wife were both served with appearance notices after police say they went to an anti-mask rally in the same area on Saturday.