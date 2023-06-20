Anti-pride demonstration tonight at Niagara Catholic Board meeting

Another anti-LGBTQ demonstration is planned tonight.

Officials are expecting a gathering outside a Niagara Catholic District School Board meeting.

Inside a motion but trustee Natalia Benoit is looking to ban all but political, school board, or catholic flags at the board facilities.

If passed that would ban the flying of the pride flag during pride month.

