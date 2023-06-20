Anti-pride demonstration tonight at Niagara Catholic Board meeting
Another anti-LGBTQ demonstration is planned tonight.
Officials are expecting a gathering outside a Niagara Catholic District School Board meeting.
Inside a motion but trustee Natalia Benoit is looking to ban all but political, school board, or catholic flags at the board facilities.
If passed that would ban the flying of the pride flag during pride month.
Click HERE to listen to Board Chair Danny Di Lorenzo talk about the motion and the protest on Niagara in the Morning.
Karl Dockstader on National Indigenous Peoples Day
Karl Dockstader, host of One Dish, One Mic on CKTB and rotating host of The Drive joins Tim Denis to talk about National Indigenous Peoples Day and where Canada is at as a nation in the pursuit for Truth and Reconciliation.
