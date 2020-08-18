Anti racism group calling for more action on the issue from regional politicans and police

The Niagara Region Anti Racism Association is critical of regional council's response to the NRP's plan to combat racism.

The Association says council congratulated the police for a low level of race related complaints during a special meeting last week, but ignored Black, Indigenous and People of Colour who tried to explain why many are reluctant to file complaints against police.

Anti Racism Association spokesperson Saleh Waziruddin calling it an exercise in self serving public relations.

Waziruddin adding that asking the police to do what they are already doing, and to report what they are already reporting, does not show any kind of progress taking us beyond where we are today.