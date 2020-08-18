Anti racism group calling for more action on the issue from regional politicans and police
The Niagara Region Anti Racism Association is critical of regional council's response to the NRP's plan to combat racism.
The Association says council congratulated the police for a low level of race related complaints during a special meeting last week, but ignored Black, Indigenous and People of Colour who tried to explain why many are reluctant to file complaints against police.
Anti Racism Association spokesperson Saleh Waziruddin calling it an exercise in self serving public relations.
Waziruddin adding that asking the police to do what they are already doing, and to report what they are already reporting, does not show any kind of progress taking us beyond where we are today.
Mayor Walter SendzikChrissy talks to Mayor Sendzik to get all the details as some of the cities arenas are opening back up.
Legal Stories of the weekCriminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. Police west of Toronto say they've made an arrest in a 2018 crossbow attack that left a 44-year-old woman with life-altering injuries. Man charged in Brampton crash that killed mom, 3 daughters denied bail. Golden State Killer given life in prison for rapes, murders that terrorized a generation.
NURSES - Cut elementary class sizes to protect students and school staff from COVID-19Ontario's registered nurses have asked the province to cut elementary class sizes to protect students and school staff from COVID-19. Tim talks to Doris Greenspun, CEO of the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario, she has made the request in a letter to the province's chief medical officer of health.