Anyone arriving in the U.S. by air will need COVID test no later than 24hr before departure

Early next week, Canadians and all other foreign visitors who travel to the United States by air will need to get a COVID-19 test no later than 24 hours before their departure.

U.S. President Joe Biden is slashing the current 72-hour testing window for fully vaccinated travellers as part of several public health measures aimed at slowing the spread of the highly mutated Omicron variant.

One Toronto travel insurance broker says Omicron has dealt the travel industry in both Canada and the U.S. another setback.

As of now, the White House does not require COVID tests for Canadians coming in by land.