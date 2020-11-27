AOC and Jagmeet Singh to face off in 'Among Us'
The leader of the NDP has invited US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to a round of "Among Us,'' a popular online multiplayer game.
Ocasio-Cortez, known as AOC, accepted Jagmeet Singh's invitation.
She livestreamed the game last month in an effort to encourage young people to vote in the US presidential election.
Today's matchup between AOC and Singh begins at 7 p.m. eastern time.
