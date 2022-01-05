Appalling Ontario government has not announced immediate relief for businesses: Lobby group
A small business lobby group says it's appalling that the Ontario government has not announced immediate relief for businesses hit by another round of pandemic-related closures today.
Restaurants, gyms, cinemas and other indoor venues were forced to shut down, while retail stores and personal care services are limited to half capacity.
The province has promised financial support but details remain scant.
Dan Kelly of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business says it's a familiar routine but the lack of timely support this time is -- quote -- ``rage-inducing'' for struggling business owners.
Best spots to hike in NiagaraTim talks to Katie Profit on the best spots to hike in Niagara, she’s been hiking most of her life, recently she completed the 904km stretch of the Bruce Trail.
AM Roundtable - Chris Richard, Lucas Spinosa and Ted MouradianAM Roundtable - Chris Richard, Lucas Spinosa and Ted Mouradian
Niagara Casinos closing temporarilyOntario has announced that the province is moving to Modified Step 2 of the Roadmap to Reopen effective January 5, 2022, to combat the rising number of hospitalizations in the province due to the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Tim talks to Richard Taylor President of Niagara Casinos