Appalling Ontario government has not announced immediate relief for businesses: Lobby group

A small business lobby group says it's appalling that the Ontario government has not announced immediate relief for businesses hit by another round of pandemic-related closures today.

Restaurants, gyms, cinemas and other indoor venues were forced to shut down, while retail stores and personal care services are limited to half capacity.

The province has promised financial support but details remain scant.

Dan Kelly of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business says it's a familiar routine but the lack of timely support this time is -- quote -- ``rage-inducing'' for struggling business owners.