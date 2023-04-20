iHeartRadio
Appears manslaughter charges against actor Alec Baldwin will be dropped


Reports say manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin related to the on-set death while filming the movie "Rust" have been dropped. 

A statement from Baldwin's lawyer said, "We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin."

The lawyer went on to say, "We encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident." 

The film's cinematographer was accidentally killed by a prop gun held by Baldwin. 

Filming of the movie resumed Thursday in Montana.

 

