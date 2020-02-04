Apple's streaming service gamble may not pay off

If you subscribe to Apple TV+, you may be in a pretty exclusive group.

The company's paid streaming service doesn't appear to be catching on.

Apple TV+ launched in November, a couple weeks before Disney Plus, and it was drowned out by the House of Mouse's splashy launch, not to mention Baby Yoda.

Apple hasn't disclosed the numbers, but its believed fewer than 10 million people signed up.

Disney has nearly 30 million subscribers in the U.S. alone.

One analyst tells Bloomberg, part of the problem may be that unlike other services, Apple TV+ has no re runs, just 20 original shows.