Apple's streaming service gamble may not pay off
If you subscribe to Apple TV+, you may be in a pretty exclusive group.
The company's paid streaming service doesn't appear to be catching on.
Apple TV+ launched in November, a couple weeks before Disney Plus, and it was drowned out by the House of Mouse's splashy launch, not to mention Baby Yoda.
Apple hasn't disclosed the numbers, but its believed fewer than 10 million people signed up.
Disney has nearly 30 million subscribers in the U.S. alone.
One analyst tells Bloomberg, part of the problem may be that unlike other services, Apple TV+ has no re runs, just 20 original shows.
-
5PM FEB 5TH
The Late Round Table c/ HOLLY MUNDULA (Regional Manager Business Banking Solutions for Meridian Credit Union)/ SHANE MALCOLM (Executive Director Leadership Niagara)
-
4PM FEB 5TH
Have you signed up for Ford’s child care cash yet?
-
3PM FEB 5TH
Bill Glisky, Managing Editor, Inquinte.ca
251 Canadians quarantined on a cruise ship
AirBnB announces new rules similar to rental cars