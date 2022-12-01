Applications open for dental care benefits touted by Liberals as inflation relief

Parents can apply with the Canada Revenue Agency starting today to receive the children's dental benefit that the federal Liberals say is intended to provide cost-of-living relief to low-income Canadians but that critics say is a drop in the bucket.



The benefit, to be used toward dental services, is available for children under 12 in families that earn less than $90,000 a year and ranges from $260 to $650 per child depending on net income.



A one-time rental supplement of $500 for low-income households that was also fast-tracked this fall will be available beginning on Dec. 12.



A permanent update to the Canada Labour Code that requires the federally regulated private sector to provide two weeks of paid sick leave to employees also takes effect today.



At the end of the month, workers who have been continuously employed for at least 30 days will have access to their first three days of paid sick leave, and they will continue to accumulate one day a month after that up to a maximum of 10 days a year.



The NDP pushed for the dental care and sick-day policies as part of an agreement to support the minority Liberals on major legislation and confidence votes until 2025.