Applications open for next round of St. Catharines CIP funding
St. Catharines is opening up applications for the next round of Community Improvement Plan funding.
Programs include the Tax Increment Finance program, Brownfield Tax Increment Finance Program, Brownfield Tax Assistance Program, and the Façade Improvement Program.
Funds from these incentive programs will offset a portion of project costs related to redevelopment, reuse, and building rehabilitation.
The city has approved 98 CIP applications worth approximately $20.75 million since 2004.
The projects include 2,100 residential dwelling units, 280 permanent new jobs, and an estimated property tax assessment increase of $396 million.
