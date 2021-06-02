Appointments available at special youth and family vaccination clinics in Niagara

Niagara residents can now sign up for vaccinations at special clinics tailored to young people and their families.

Niagara Region Public Health is adding multiple mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout this month to vaccinate people between the ages of 12 - 17 and their families.

The clinics will run in Pelham, Port Colborne, Grimsby, Lincoln, Niagara Falls, Niagara-On-The-Lake, Welland, West Lincoln, Wainfleet, and Pelham with plans to add more dates for Fort Erie in the future.

Children will be eligible for a second dose on an accelerated schedule so they can be fully vaccinated before school resumes in the fall. Information on how to book the second shot will be shared as soon as it is available.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been approved for people 12 years and older.

Appointments can be booked through Ontario.ca/BookVaccine or by calling 1-833-943-3900

Youth and Family Clinic dates:

June 14-15 - Pelham, Meridian Community Centre

June 16-20 - Port Colborne, Vale Health and Wellness Centre

June 16-18 - Grimsby, Niagara West YMCA

June 19-20 - Lincoln, Lincoln Community Centre

June 21-25 - Niagara Falls, MacBain Community Centre

June 21 - Niagara-on-the-Lake, Community Centre

June 22-24 - Welland, Niagara Centre YMCA

June 26-27 - West Lincoln, Community Centre

June 28 - Wainfleet, Firefighters' Community Hall

June 28-30 - Pelham, Meridian Community Centre

Clinic dates for Fort Erie at the Leisureplex, June 25-27, will be added to the portal soon as well