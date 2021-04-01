April 30th income tax deadline approaching
The income tax deadline is coming up at the end of the month.
The filing and payment date for 2020 income taxes is coming up on April 30th for most Canadians.
This year's process may require a bit more paperwork for people who were working from home.
The Canada Revenue Agency offers two options to claim work-from-home expenses:
a simplified version allowing employees who worked from home for more than 50 percent of four consecutive weeks to claim $2 per day to a maximum of $400
a detailed method that will ask for home office expenses such as a portion of your hydro bill, internet bill, and other costs such as stationary, and a signed form from your employer.
A calculator to help with the claims is available on the federal government's website.
People who accepted CERB payments will also need to factor that into their taxes as it is considered taxable income.
-
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! Pop Life airing Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. ET and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel. This week watching: *Godzilla vs. Kong (in theatres and Premium Video on Demand) *Concrete Cowboy (Netflix) *French Exit (in theatres)
-
Just Junk April Fools findsTim talks to Wade Preston, Head of Niagara Operations for Just Junk on April Fools finds https://justjunk.com/junk-removal-niagara
-
TALES FROM THE DUMB ZONE - APR 1Stories to make you laugh or shake your head, tales from the dumb zone.