April 30th income tax deadline approaching

The income tax deadline is coming up at the end of the month.

The filing and payment date for 2020 income taxes is coming up on April 30th for most Canadians.

This year's process may require a bit more paperwork for people who were working from home.

The Canada Revenue Agency offers two options to claim work-from-home expenses:

a simplified version allowing employees who worked from home for more than 50 percent of four consecutive weeks to claim $2 per day to a maximum of $400

a detailed method that will ask for home office expenses such as a portion of your hydro bill, internet bill, and other costs such as stationary, and a signed form from your employer.

A calculator to help with the claims is available on the federal government's website.

People who accepted CERB payments will also need to factor that into their taxes as it is considered taxable income.