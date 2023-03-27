Aqua, Dan + Shay, and Elvis tribute all announce shows at OLG Stage

A throw back to the 90's is among the latest shows announced for the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino.

Danish dance-pop group AQUA along with Bran Van 3000 and Prozzäk will play the new theatre on June 29.

Country duo Dan + Shay are also set to perform on August 17.

Tribute artist Steve Michaels is also set to bring "Return from Grace" a tribute to Elvis to the OLG Stage from July 12-21.

Tickets for all performances go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m.