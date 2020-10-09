Are new COVID-19 restrictions on the horizon as case numbers soar

With Ontario reporting another 797 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, the question is what is the Ford government planning to do to bring those numbers down?

The province's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams telling reporters to stay tuned adding he has made recommendations to cabinet and now it is up to them to make the call.

Dr. Williams noting its been challenging trying to find a way to avoid a total crackdown again.

The doctor says we wanted to make sure we aren't being so rigid that people are overly restricted and put at risk.

But he says at the same time, how flexible can we be, because when we give a little bit of flexibility, some people go totally outside the circle.

No word on whether any new restrictions would be done on a regional basis.

Toronto, Ottawa and Peel are still leading the province in new cases.