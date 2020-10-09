Are new COVID-19 restrictions on the horizon as case numbers soar
With Ontario reporting another 797 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, the question is what is the Ford government planning to do to bring those numbers down?
The province's Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams telling reporters to stay tuned adding he has made recommendations to cabinet and now it is up to them to make the call.
Dr. Williams noting its been challenging trying to find a way to avoid a total crackdown again.
The doctor says we wanted to make sure we aren't being so rigid that people are overly restricted and put at risk.
But he says at the same time, how flexible can we be, because when we give a little bit of flexibility, some people go totally outside the circle.
No word on whether any new restrictions would be done on a regional basis.
Toronto, Ottawa and Peel are still leading the province in new cases.
-
PARENTAL GUIDANCE - Episode 40On this week’s show, Briar Krieger joins Chrissy Sadowski to discuss being a mom and what’s truly important as kids get older.
-
LIFE UNSCRIPTED - Episode 32There's been an alarming increase in the number of opioid deaths in Niagara. This year as many as 130 people could die of overdose, compared to 89 deaths last year. Talia Storm from Positive Living Niagara joins Janice Arnoldi on Life Unscripted to talk about the epidemic of drug deaths, the role of COVID 19 and the question of decriminalizing possession of opioids, something that is supported by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police.
-
LIZ FLEMING TRAVELS - October 10thThis week Liz is speaking with Sam Ion, a well-known travel journalist who specializes in Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and all-inclusives. Sam recently went to Jamaica to check out the Moon Palace and fills us in on how all-inclusives are handling the challenges of Covid 19. For the Travels for Tomorrow segment, Liz talks about feeding her adrenaline addiction by waterfall rappelling in Costa Rica, finding moose in northern Quebec, and swimming with sharks and stingrays in Bora Bora. Finally, Liz takes a look at a driving holiday to the wineries and orchards of Prince Edward County.