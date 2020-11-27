Are the Blue Jays getting a new home?
Rogers Communications says it was exploring the future of its Toronto stadium before the COVID-19 pandemic, but the virus has put those plans on hold.
The telecommunications company and owner of the Blue Jays baseball team says its primary focus now is keeping staff safe and maintaining operations.
It has no update on the status of the Rogers Centre stadium.
The statement comes after the Globe and Mail reported that Rogers and Brookfield Asset Management were looking to tear down the stadium as part of a development project.
