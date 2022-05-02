Are you interested in running for politics in Niagara? There's a 'Seat at the Table'

Now that you can apply to run in October's municipal election, the Niagara Region is trying to help women and minorities prepare for the campaigning process.

Niagara Region's 'Seat at the Table' program aims to address barriers that women face running for municipal office and to improve the environment once elected.

The goal is to increase the number of women, particularly underrepresented women, elected for municipal government in Niagara by promoting understanding, awareness and confidence through education, mentorship and support to those interested in running for election.

A second session of the program will be held this Thursday night from 6-7:30 p.m.

The panel will discuss details about getting organized to run for election, what you need to know to put your name on the ballot, and how to support someone who wants to run for election.

Candidates have until August 19 to register and submit the required documents.

