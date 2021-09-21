Are you ready for Ontario's proof of vax system? Here's some information you may need

Ontario's proof of COVID-19 vaccine certificate system kicks in tomorrow.

If residents want to visit non-essential places, like restaurants, nightclubs, fitness facilities, sporting events, indoor waterparks, movie theatres and casinos they will need to show proof of vaccination.

Unvaccinated residents will be allowed to access necessary services such as washrooms, paying for a food order, visiting grocery stores, receiving medical care, going to malls and retail stores, visiting salons or barber shops, attending church, workplaces, and outdoor patios and spaces.

Children under 12 will not need to show proof of vaccination, and youth under 18 who are entering the indoor premises of a facility used for sports and recreational facilities solely for the purpose of actively participating in an organized sport will not need to show proof of vaccine.

The Ontario government is only accepting two valid medical exemptions to getting the vaccine, including an allergic reaction confirmed by an allergist or immunologist, and those who suffered myocarditis or pericarditis after the first dose of a vaccine.

If you have a medical exemption to the COVID-19 vaccine certificate program, you must present identification and a written document.

If you didn't save your vaccine receipt, you can re-download it by going to the Ontario government's website.

You will need to show your receipts and a piece of government issued ID.

The government is planning on issuing an app for you to download your vaccine receipts, and be able to display a QR code next month.