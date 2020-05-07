Are you ready to venture out?

It's being called the pandemic paradox, as Ontario slowly begins to reopen for business, many of us our asking do we want to go out after weeks of being told to stay inside?

Yesterday, Doug Ford announced garden centres can reopen tomorrow, hardware stores on Saturday and retailers with street entrances can start offering curbside pickup and delivery on Monday.

Even some business owners have mixed feelings about reopening saying there is still some fear of dealing with the public again

Later this morning, the head of Ontario Health will give a technical briefing on the province's framework for resuming scheduled and elective surgeries.

Earlier this week, Fort Erie councillors passed a resolution requesting the federal government extend the ban on non essential travel at the border fearing American cottage owners could spread the virus in the community.

That ban comes to an end May 21st unless the Canadian and U.S. governments agree to an extension.

And Niagara on the Lake has become the first municipality in the region to announce a ban on garage or yard sales warning homeowners bylaw officers will be on the lookout for the sales.

All of this comes as the province reported 412 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, and a day after the Premier told local medical officers of health in some regions to pick up their socks and do more testing.