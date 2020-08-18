Arenas open in Fort Erie

The town of Fort Erie announcing its Leisureplex arenas have reopened.

The town will begin taking private bookings for the ice pads.

Patrons and spectators will be required to maintain a 2 metre physical distance from others; wear a facial covering in public spaces; and conduct a self-screen test prior to entering.

There are also limitations to the number of people allowed in the facility at one time.

The town stressing the arenas will be thoroughly sanitized prior to the reopening and enhanced cleaning procedures will be executed daily.