Arenas open in Fort Erie
The town of Fort Erie announcing its Leisureplex arenas have reopened.
The town will begin taking private bookings for the ice pads.
Patrons and spectators will be required to maintain a 2 metre physical distance from others; wear a facial covering in public spaces; and conduct a self-screen test prior to entering.
There are also limitations to the number of people allowed in the facility at one time.
The town stressing the arenas will be thoroughly sanitized prior to the reopening and enhanced cleaning procedures will be executed daily.
-
Mayor Walter SendzikChrissy talks to Mayor Sendzik to get all the details as some of the cities arenas are opening back up.
-
Legal Stories of the weekCriminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. Police west of Toronto say they've made an arrest in a 2018 crossbow attack that left a 44-year-old woman with life-altering injuries. Man charged in Brampton crash that killed mom, 3 daughters denied bail. Golden State Killer given life in prison for rapes, murders that terrorized a generation.
-
NURSES - Cut elementary class sizes to protect students and school staff from COVID-19Ontario's registered nurses have asked the province to cut elementary class sizes to protect students and school staff from COVID-19. Tim talks to Doris Greenspun, CEO of the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario, she has made the request in a letter to the province's chief medical officer of health.