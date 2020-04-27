Arkells celebrate class of 2020

The Arkells are stepping up to help the class of 2020 celebrate their achievements since graduation ceremonies have been put on hold due to COVID-19.

The band posted a video to YouTube showing lead singer Max Kerman and guitarist Mike DeAngelis serenading a McMaster University student, Ava Harrison, as she marks the momentous occasion.

She emerges from her home, thinking she is taking part in an impromptu grad photo session at home, only to find the duo standing on her front lawn, guitars in hand.

They then launch into an acoustic version of Years In the Making.

Kerman describes the young woman as a 'shining star' saying she volunteers at a shelter, tutors, and has been collecting protective eyewear for frontline workers dealing with the pandemic.

The band is sending their love to all grads, saying 'this song's for you too. To the class of 2020!'

The video was also shown during the 'Stronger Together' broadcast.