ARMED FORCES EXPANDS TRAINING EXERCISE ON WELLAND’S RECREATION CORRIDOR
Don't be alarmed if you see military personnel around Welland's International Flatwater Centre tomorrow.
In a release, the city says Canadian Armed Forces members have expanded their physical fitness training to include one extra exercise tomorrow between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.
The soldiers will be training in full camouflage attire, carrying gear and moving canoes.
A military presence will also be on-site during the exercise.
-
NIAGARA REAL ESTATE SHOW - Episode 19Tim and Rob ask the question: How long can these high house prices last?
-
LIFE UNSCRIPTED - Episode 30Not Suicide. Not Today. was launched this month by the Centre for Mental Health and Addiction to mark September as Suicide Prevention Month. CAMH hopes Not Today. will keep the conversation about suicide going beyond September. But a lot of people are uncomfortable and worried about saying the wrong thing. On Life Unscripted this week Janice Arnoldi talks to Dr. Juveria Zaheer, who is an emergency room psychiatrist and researcher at CAMH about how to talk about suicide and about the Not Today. campaign.
-