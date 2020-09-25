ARMED FORCES EXPANDS TRAINING EXERCISE ON WELLAND’S RECREATION CORRIDOR

Don't be alarmed if you see military personnel around Welland's International Flatwater Centre tomorrow.

In a release, the city says Canadian Armed Forces members have expanded their physical fitness training to include one extra exercise tomorrow between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

The soldiers will be training in full camouflage attire, carrying gear and moving canoes.

A military presence will also be on-site during the exercise.

