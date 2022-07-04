Arrest in Lundy's Lane robbery
Niagara police made a quick arrest after a robbery in Niagara Falls.
Police were called to a plaza on Lundy's Lane near Drummond Road Sunday afternoon.where they found the victim with a minor knife wound.
Police say the victim left their bike in front of a store and when they came out the bike was gone.
The victim found the bike behind the store and confronted the suspect who pulled out a knife and swung it.
As the victim fell to the ground, they dropped their cell phone which the suspect then took off with.
Police arrested the suspect after a short foot chase
Charged is 35-year-old Terry Ronald Empey of Fort Erie.