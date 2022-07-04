Arrest in Lundy's Lane robbery

Niagara police made a quick arrest after a robbery in Niagara Falls.

Police were called to a plaza on Lundy's Lane near Drummond Road Sunday afternoon.where they found the victim with a minor knife wound.

Police say the victim left their bike in front of a store and when they came out the bike was gone.

The victim found the bike behind the store and confronted the suspect who pulled out a knife and swung it.

As the victim fell to the ground, they dropped their cell phone which the suspect then took off with.

Police arrested the suspect after a short foot chase

Charged is 35-year-old Terry Ronald Empey of Fort Erie.