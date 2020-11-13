Arrest in month old St. Catharines robbery

Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 35 year old St. Catharines man on weapons and robbery related charges.

Police say the search for Juston Price began after a robbery in October in St. Catharines.

On Wednesday, detectives were in the area of Culp and Orchard Avenue in Niagara Falls when they spotted a man driving a stolen car.

The driver tried to flee the scene, but struck an unmarked police cruiser, then hit a Siliver Kio Rio.

He got out of the vehicle and tried to escape on foot, but police managed to catch him a short distance away.

25 year old Moises Medeiros of no fixed address was also charged in connection with the October 14th robbery in St. Catharines.

Police say at this time they do not know the location of the other suspect, Juston Price.

They warn Price is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who spots him should not approach but call 911 immediately.