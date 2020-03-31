Arrest in Niagara Falls stabbing
Police are investigating a stabbing at a Niagara Falls hotel.
Officers were called to the hotel in the area of Kitchener and Slater just after midnight.
When they arrived they found a man outside one of the rooms suffering from an apparent stab wound.
He was rushed to a local hospital then taken to an out of region trauma centre with life threatening injuries.
The investigation led officers to a nearby room where they arrested 34 year old George McKenna of Niagara Falls.
He has been charged with aggravated assault.
-
COVID-19 | Wayne Gates Calling for 80% Rent Subsidy During PandemicMatt Holmes Speaks with Wayne Gates – NDP MPP Niagara Falls/Fort Erie/Niagara-on-the-Lake regarding the impact COVID-19 is having on renters and landlords
-
COVID-19 | Petition to Get Foreign Trained Doctors to Lend Their Skills During PandemicMatt Holmes Speaks with Emily Kovacs – Executive Director Niagara Folk Arts Multicultural Centre in regarding foreign trained doctors to help battle COVID-19 Pandemic
-
COVID-19 | Tokyo Olympics Moved to 2021, Same Time as Canada Summer Games in NiagaraMatt Holmes Speaks with Doug Hamilton – Chair of the 2021 Canada Summer Games in regards to moving the Tokyo Olympics to 2021, same time as Canada Summer Games in Niagara