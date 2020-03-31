Arrest in Niagara Falls stabbing



Police are investigating a stabbing at a Niagara Falls hotel.

Officers were called to the hotel in the area of Kitchener and Slater just after midnight.

When they arrived they found a man outside one of the rooms suffering from an apparent stab wound.

He was rushed to a local hospital then taken to an out of region trauma centre with life threatening injuries.

The investigation led officers to a nearby room where they arrested 34 year old George McKenna of Niagara Falls.

He has been charged with aggravated assault.