Arrest in St. Catharines robbery

Niagara police have made an arrest in a convenience story robbery in St. Catharines.

Police were called to Regional Variety and Gas on St. Paul St. West in response to an armed robbery Monday evening just after 6 pm.

Police say an unknown male entered the store with a firearm and demanded money and lottery tickets.

The suspect fled in a blue sedan before police arrived.

Detectives were able to identify the person and make the arrest.

Facing several charges, including robbery and pointing a firearm, is 32-year-old Andrew Windsor of no fixed address.