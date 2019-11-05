Arrest in Welland theft investigation
Police have made an arrest into a rash of thefts from motor vehicles in Welland.
Officers say during the investigation they obtained video footage of a man stealing cash from an unlocked car.
Police identified the suspect, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant.
Over the weekend, police arrested 33 year old Gerrard Falle.
They also found some stolen property including tools.
Falle is charged with theft under $5,000, as well as possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
