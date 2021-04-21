Arrest made after a number of break and enters at cottages in Crystal Beach

A man has been arrested after a rash of break and enters in Fort Erie.

Police have been investigating break and enters occurring at cottages in the Crystal Beach area.

As a result of the investigation, detectives were able to identify the male suspect.

On April 20, 2021, 27 yr old Shawn Murphy of Fort Erie was arrested and charged with Break and Enter and Break and Enter with Intent.

Murphy was held for a Bail Hearing today.

Detectives are continuing to investigate other break and enters, and thefts that occurred in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police at 905-688-4111, ext. 1025400.