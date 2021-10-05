Arrest made after donation box taken from Niagara Falls Sikh Temple and Community Centre

A 33 year old Fort Erie man has been arrested after a donation bin was stolen from the Sikh Temple and Community Centre in Niagara Falls.

Detectives were able to identify a suspect as Andrew Greville thanks to help from the public.

He has been arrested and charged with theft.

Officers were first called to the Temple and Community Centre on Lundy's Lane on September 21st after a man entered the prayer room of the temple just after 10 a.m. and stole the locked donation bin before fleeing southbound to the Americana resort parking lot.

He hopped into a silver or grey 4 door sedan and the driver headed east on Lundy's Lane.