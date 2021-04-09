Arrest made after man assaulted with machete style knife during fight in Welland

An arrest has been made in Welland following an assault involving a machete style knife.

It happened yesterday morning at 6 o'clock as officers responded to a fight between two men at a house on Jefferson Court West near Lancaster Drive.

The initial investigation determined that two men had become involved in a physical fight.

During the fight one of the men armed himself with a machete style knife and struck the other.

The victim, a man in his 30s from Welland suffered serious injuries and was treated at the scene by Niagara Emergency Medical Service paramedics and transported to local hospital.

The injuries have been determined to be not life threatening.

Officers identified and arrested a suspect at the scene.

A search of the suspect at the time of his arrest led to the discovery of more weapons (knives) and suspected illegal drugs.

26 yr old Daylen Christian Gyldenbjerg of no fixed address has been arrested and charged with various offences.