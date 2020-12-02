Arrest made after pickup truck set on fire in Niagara Falls
An arrest has been made after a pickup truck was set alight in the driveway of a Niagara Falls home.
Emergency crews were called to a home in the Heximer Avenue area near Dunn Street Sunday night around 9:30 p.m.
The flames from the grey 2017 Ford 350 pickup truck were threatening a nearby home by the time crews arrived, but the fire department was able to quickly bring the blaze under control.
The truck was destroyed and damage to the home is estimated at $10,000.
Yesterday Niagara Regional Police detectives arrested 54 year old Stephen Burns of no fixed address.
He faces two arson charges related to property damage and disregard for human life.
Officials say the truck owner and Burns do not know each other.
Anyone with more information is asked to call NRP detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 9407.
