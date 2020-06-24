Arrest made after police investigate suspected fraudulent PPE purchases in Niagara Falls

An arrest has been made after Niagara Regional police launched an investigation into suspected fraudulent purchases of personal protective equipment.

The investigation centred on the purchase of 130,000 N95 masks and 7,500 bottles of hand sanitizer with a fraudulent bank draft.

Officers were originally called to a Niagara Falls store selling PPE, but the investigation lead to Vaughn.

The NRP teamed up with York Regional Police, executing a search warrant at a warehouse in the Pine Valley Drive and 407 area.

Officers seized almost all of the masks and sanitizer, originally worth $767,000.

A 34 year old Woodbridge man, Richard Hariraj has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact police.