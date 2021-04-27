Arrest made after several shots fired at Niagara Falls home

An arrest has been made after a Niagara Falls home was shot at several times.

Niagara Regional Police identified a suspect in the Sunday morning shooting and arrested 21 year old Alessandro Innocenzo Abbatiello of Niagara Falls yesterday.

He has been charged with Discharging a Firearm into a Place/Reckless to Others, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Firearm Without a Licence, and Discharging a Firearm with Intent to Wound or Endanger Life.

No one was hurt after seven shots were fired at the home in the Sixth Ave and Hamilton Street area around 7 a.m. Sunday.

Officers believe this was a targeted event.