Arrest made after statue stolen from Niagara Falls cemetery

An arrest has been made after a bronze statue was stolen from a Niagara Falls cemetery.

Police arrested 43 year old Shawn Matthew Mayhew of Niagara Falls yesterday in connection with the disappearance of Lieutenant General Drummond's statue.

Mayhew is charged with theft over $5,000, failing to comply with an undertaking, and failing to comply with probation.

Detectives believe there is at least one other suspect in this case.

The statue has still not been located and metal recyclers are asked to keep an eye out for the statue or for pieces of it.

It measures 31" long, 11" wide, and 36" tall and weighs approximately 330 lbs, but police caution metal thieves are known to cut stolen metal items into smaller pieces so that they can be transported and sold off easier.

The value of the statue is estimated at over $10,000.