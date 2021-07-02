Arrest made after Toronto Police officer killed in line of duty

Toronto police say that one of their officers has been killed in the line of duty.



They say Const. Jeffrey Northrop was killed overnight in the parking garage at Toronto City Hall.



Police say the 31-year veteran of the service was intentionally struck by a vehicle.



Interim police Chief James Ramer and Mayor John Tory made the announcement this morning outside city hall



Ramer says one suspect has been arrested.



Police say Northrop was killed after he and another officer confronted the suspect.