Arrest made after young people shot at with BB gun in Welland
An arrest has been made as part of a nine month investigation after a group of young people were shot at with a BB gun from a moving van in Welland.
Officers were called to the Colbeck Drive and Stormm Court area on the evening of August 25, 2020.
Five youths were walking in the area when the driver of a van pulled up beside them and one of the people inside the van opened fire with a BB gun.
Although one of the youths was hit with a BB, they were not hurt. The rear window of a nearby parked car was shattered.
Officers arrested 20 year old Isaac Christopher Larch of Welland yesterday, charging him with discharging a firearm (airgun) with intent, point firearm, assault with a weapon, and mischief under $5,000.
In September, 19 year old Justin Maurice of Welland was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to an indictable offence.
There are no outstanding suspects.
