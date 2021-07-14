Arrest made as Hamilton Police investigate threats against Muslim woman and her daughter

An arrest has been made as Hamilton Police investigate a hate crime after a woman and her daughter were targeted in Ancaster Meadowlands.

Police officials say the woman and her daughter were walking through a parking lot in a plaza on Monday night around 9:30 p.m. when a driver pulled out of the parking lot and almost hit one of them.

The victims say it escalated from there, with the suspect uttering threats and using slurs against the Muslim community.

The woman and her daughter ran across the street and hid behind some bushes while the suspect searched for them.

Eventually, he found them and threatened to kill them while one of the victims screamed for help and witnesses intervened.

The suspect then left the area.

Hamilton Police officials say a 40 year old Hamilton man has been arrested and charged with three counts of uttering threats to cause death, two counts of assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and failing to comply with probation.

He will appear in court today.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact police at 905-546-3851 or provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers.