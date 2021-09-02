Arrest made following St. Catharines stabbing

An arrest has been made after a stabbing in St. Catharines.

A police investigation reveals a 33 year old man and a 50 year old man got into a fight yesterday afternoon around 1 p.m. in the Geneva Street and Church Street area.

An argument escalated into a physical fight and police say the 50 year old man slashed and stabbed the victim.

The victim was then taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have arrested 50 year old Michael Calder and charged him with aggravated assault.