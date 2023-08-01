Arrest made following stabbing in Port Colborne
A Port Colborne man has been arrested and charged after a stabbing over the weekend.
Niagara police say a 60-year-old man suffered serious injuries after a stabbing at Port Colborne home on Saturday night.
Officers say what started as a verbal argument at the home near Kinnear and Davis streets escalated to violence.
38 year old Brandon Michael Taylor has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
He is due in court today
The victim is recovering from his injuries
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.