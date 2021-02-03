Arrest made in 2019 sexual assault in Niagara-on-the-Lake

Police have arrested a Mississauga man after the alleged sexual assault of a woman in her 20's in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

In May of 2019, members of the Niagara Regional Police Service Sexual Assault Unit started investigating the incident.

Officers made an arrest today after an 'extensive investigation.'

30 year old Sughney Jariwala of Mississauga, Ontario is facing the charge of sexual assault.

Jariwala is currently being held in custody pending a video bail hearing on February 3, 2021, at the Robert S. K. Welch Courthouse in St. Catharines.

The Niagara Regional Police Service encourages any other victims of sexual assault to reach out for assistance by either reporting the incident to police or calling the Niagara Regional Sexual Assault Centre at 905-682-4584 for support.

Anyone who may have information about this investigation is being asked to contact 905-688-4111, extension 1009533.