Niagara police have arrested the owner of the Euphoria Social Lounge after a stabbing incident.

It happened July 23 when police found two males in the parking lot suffering from serious injuries.

Police say a disturbance inside the lounge escalated and became violent.

The victims continue to recover from their injuries.

Twenty-seven-year-old Sameer Channan of Niagara Falls is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.