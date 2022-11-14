Arrest made in connection to overnight break and enters around Niagara

A man has been arrested in connection to a series of overnight break and enters at various Tim Hortons locations in Niagara.

A total of eight Tim Hortons stores were targeted in the Cities of Niagara Falls, Welland, St. Catharines and Thorold.

On Sunday, November 10, a search warrant was executed at a suspect’s home located near the intersection of Dorchester Road and Jubilee Drive in the City of Niagara Falls.

Detectives recovered Canadian and American currency in the residence, believed to be proceeds of the break and enters.

43-year-old Kevin Michael Boutilier of Niagara Falls has been arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences: